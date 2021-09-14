Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Unilever were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 8.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.66. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

