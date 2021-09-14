United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $28,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after acquiring an additional 714,173 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 396.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 691,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,568,000 after acquiring an additional 552,343 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,101,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,248,000 after acquiring an additional 533,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $194.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Several analysts have commented on UPS shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

