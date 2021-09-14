US Bancorp DE Buys 4,400 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 633.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BATS ICSH opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.