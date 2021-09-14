US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 633.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,099 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $83,096,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $71,494,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at $55,178,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 151.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 832,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,648,000 after purchasing an additional 501,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $286,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,665 shares of company stock worth $862,324. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.