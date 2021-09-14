US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 85.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB stock opened at $485.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $515.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.54 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $383.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.94.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.55, for a total transaction of $17,484,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,196 shares in the company, valued at $127,483,161.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.56, for a total value of $3,795,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,491,165.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,767 shares of company stock valued at $72,017,570 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.