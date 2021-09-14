US Bancorp DE Sells 549 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $199,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 785.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,377 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,187 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $38,829,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2,196.6% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 964,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000,000 after acquiring an additional 922,590 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

NYSE:VVV opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.13.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

