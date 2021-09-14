US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 102,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

USFD opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -332.87 and a beta of 1.81. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.64.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

