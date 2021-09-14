Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives $84.53 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.07.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

VLO traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $64.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,904,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,411. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,121,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 25.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

