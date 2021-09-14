Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Downgraded to Neutral at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valneva from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Valneva in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ VALN opened at $28.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76. Valneva has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.98 million. Analysts forecast that Valneva will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,138,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

