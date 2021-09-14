Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 4,247,329 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,034,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,247,329 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 2.06% of NOV worth $123,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 41,092,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NOV by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $380,481,000 after buying an additional 4,061,284 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NOV by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,168,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,065,000 after buying an additional 504,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NOV by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,732,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,223,000 after buying an additional 42,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NOV by 1,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,207,000 after buying an additional 5,161,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.31.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

