Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,065,937 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644,254 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.10% of IAMGOLD worth $144,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at $30,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Shares of IAG opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.