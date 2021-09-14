Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,354,534 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $108,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 155,911 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 271,988 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 633,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 420.5% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 67,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 54,784 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

