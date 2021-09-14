Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 14,315.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 771,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 765,873 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $91,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 315,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after buying an additional 35,682 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,250,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth $2,187,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ICE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

NYSE:ICE opened at $118.55 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $122.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.97 and a 200 day moving average of $116.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,645 shares of company stock valued at $673,410. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

