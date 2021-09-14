Van ECK Associates Corp Has $64.57 Million Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,751,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,536 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.03% of MP Materials worth $64,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,619,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,165,000 after buying an additional 472,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 59,499.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,832,000 after buying an additional 1,106,092 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 487.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 847,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,455,000 after buying an additional 702,849 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 41.8% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 783,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after buying an additional 230,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 129.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 599,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after buying an additional 338,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Shares of MP opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.80. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.25.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

