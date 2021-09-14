Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $83.90 Million Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 932,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,903,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.18% of Roblox at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth $31,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 174.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 41.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $84.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.53. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RBLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In related news, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $2,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $750,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 601,102 shares of company stock valued at $50,131,982.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

