Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 239,399 Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,027,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,399 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.08% of DRDGOLD worth $76,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 6.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 24.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 48.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 276.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period. 12.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRD. HC Wainwright cut their price target on DRDGOLD from $19.25 to $18.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

NYSE:DRD opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. DRDGOLD Limited has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

