VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC reduced its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 166,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,893,000.

NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.42. The stock had a trading volume of 795,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,609,936. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $43.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

