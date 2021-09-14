Vector Capital Plc (VCAP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.95 on September 24th

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP) announced a dividend on Monday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:VCAP opened at GBX 47 ($0.61) on Tuesday. Vector Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 37.02 ($0.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The stock has a market cap of £21.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.22.
Vector Capital Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Vector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.