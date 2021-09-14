Velas (VLX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $303.25 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market cap of $303.25 million and $6.15 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001607 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001384 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001073 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

