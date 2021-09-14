Veles Trading 47.8% Higher Over Last Week (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. Veles has a market cap of $75,474.30 and approximately $181.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0585 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Veles has traded 47.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,036.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.54 or 0.07260584 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.32 or 0.00391677 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.74 or 0.01354881 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00122133 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.92 or 0.00562429 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $231.90 or 0.00503718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.57 or 0.00346622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,848 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,342 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

