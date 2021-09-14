Venus (XVS) Reaches Market Cap of $370.31 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Venus has a total market capitalization of $370.31 million and $28.31 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can now be purchased for approximately $33.31 or 0.00071297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Venus

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,116,332 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

