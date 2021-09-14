VeriCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,740.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.87 million and $2,740.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0548 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,415.34 or 1.00005377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00073839 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008432 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00072219 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006657 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002196 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005944 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000146 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,141,435 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

