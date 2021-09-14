Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Stake Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Verso were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Verso by 41.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Verso by 26.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Verso during the first quarter worth $186,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Verso by 81.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Verso by 10.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

VRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley cut Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

Shares of VRS opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.31. Verso Co. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $20.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $17.01.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.23 million. Verso had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. Analysts forecast that Verso Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.15%.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

