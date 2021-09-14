VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VGPBF. Cheuvreux cut VGP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of VGP in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of VGP in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy.

VGP stock opened at $219.67 on Friday. VGP has a one year low of $201.20 and a one year high of $219.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.66.

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. The company leases its properties to tenants in logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. It also offers asset and property management services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, greenery maintenance services, etc.

