VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VICI. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.37.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI stock opened at $29.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $3,331,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 878,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,687 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,486,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,938,000.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.