Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 4.2% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,020,000 after purchasing an additional 68,633 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 16,671 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 504,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 42,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

NRZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.93.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

