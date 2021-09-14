Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cassava Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.35 and a beta of 0.97. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.