Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $886,000 Stock Holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TBK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $82.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $97.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.50.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

