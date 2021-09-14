Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,677 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 154.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after acquiring an additional 365,133 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 1,084.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 117,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 72.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 83,729 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Buckle during the second quarter valued at $3,856,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 815.8% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 71,158 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Buckle alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $105,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,504.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $686,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,593 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,740. Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle stock opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.14.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The Buckle had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $295.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. Equities analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.