Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Short Interest Down 99.7% in August

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the August 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,852,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NIHK traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. 386,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,874. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. Video River Networks has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
About Video River Networks
Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Video River Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Video River Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.