Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Short Interest Down 99.7% in August

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the August 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,852,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NIHK traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. 386,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,874. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. Video River Networks has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies.

