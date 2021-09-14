Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Short Interest Update

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 11,400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VBIO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 31,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,303. Vitality Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.

Get Vitality Biopharma alerts:

Vitality Biopharma Company Profile

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in unlocking the power of cannabinoids for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory disorders. It operates through Pharmaceutical Operations and Clinical Operations segments. The Clinical Operations segment focuses on treating patients suffering from addiction and dependency.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Vitality Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitality Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.