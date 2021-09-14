Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Short Interest Update

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 11,400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of VBIO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 31,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,303. Vitality Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.
Vitality Biopharma Company Profile
