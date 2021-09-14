Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 652,700 shares, a growth of 1,390.2% from the August 15th total of 43,800 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VVOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Vivos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $57,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $105,000. 10.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VVOS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.09. 4,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,393. The firm has a market cap of $116.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. Vivos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

