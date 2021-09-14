Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Announces Earnings Results

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The solar energy provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Volt Information Sciences had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of VOLT opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $90.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Volt Information Sciences has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $5.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Volt Information Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing and International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

