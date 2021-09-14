Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,384 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,930 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.09. 65,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,258,106. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.29 and its 200 day moving average is $140.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $401.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,307,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,265,512 shares of company stock worth $3,133,228,890 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.