Wanchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $180.15 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $180.15 million and $5.21 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001988 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00110550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.02 or 0.00615428 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00019079 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00043502 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013480 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,176.11 or 0.02513014 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,608,378 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.