Warp Finance Trading Up 37.9% Over Last Week (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for about $383.73 or 0.00827388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded up 37.9% against the US dollar. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $1.56 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00014292 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009826 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

