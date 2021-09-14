WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from WCM Global Growth’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

WCM Global Growth Company Profile

Contango Global Growth Limited is an equity mutual fund launched by Contango International Management Pty Ltd. The fund is managed by WCM Investment Management. It invests in public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

