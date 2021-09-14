Wealthquest Corp Acquires 152 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.59. The stock had a trading volume of 126,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,695,765. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.