Wealthquest Corp Cuts Position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Wealthquest Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 282.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,115. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.65. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $72.83.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.