Wealthquest Corp Has $433,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,853 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Visa stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $223.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,237,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $436.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.44. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

