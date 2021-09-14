Wealthquest Corp Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 46.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 16.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after purchasing an additional 197,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 101.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191,361 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,849.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,450. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,714.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,422.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,841.72.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

