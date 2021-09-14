Wealthquest Corp Purchases 80,707 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:UJUL)

Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:UJUL) by 91.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,707 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July makes up about 0.8% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wealthquest Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July by 10.7% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July by 438.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July by 162.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 16,022 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:UJUL traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,688. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93.

