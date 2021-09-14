Wealthquest Corp Purchases Shares of 1,080 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $868,686 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $6.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.15. 58,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,191. The stock has a market cap of $79.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.07 and its 200 day moving average is $185.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.