Wealthquest Corp Sells 26,072 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wealthquest Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,072 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 22.4% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $131,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,878,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,991,000 after buying an additional 843,500 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,717. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $149.63 and a 12-month high of $212.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.10 and its 200-day moving average is $197.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.