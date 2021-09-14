Wealthquest Corp Sells 3,008 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wealthquest Corp decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.6% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 128,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 271,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,394,000 after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 105,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $243.62. 26,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,134. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $249.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

