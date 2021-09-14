Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of eBay in a report released on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the e-commerce company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.59.

eBay stock opened at $72.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average of $65.11. eBay has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in eBay by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 87,563 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $1,043,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in eBay by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 387,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after acquiring an additional 47,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in eBay by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 85,462 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,236 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

