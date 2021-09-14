Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Short Interest Up 8,843.8% in August

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, an increase of 8,843.8% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.9 days.

Shares of WNARF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,990. Western Areas has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83.

Get Western Areas alerts:

About Western Areas

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Western Areas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Areas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.