WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Teresa L. Elder Sells 15,000 Shares

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $306,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE WOW traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.67. 296,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,887. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 2.09.
WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
WOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.
About WideOpenWest
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
