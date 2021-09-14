WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Teresa L. Elder Sells 15,000 Shares

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $306,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE WOW traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.67. 296,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,887. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 2.09.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,627,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,765,000 after buying an additional 381,426 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,812,000 after buying an additional 377,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after buying an additional 72,599 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after buying an additional 50,272 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

