William Penn Bancorp’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 21st (NASDAQ:WMPN)

William Penn Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:WMPN) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 21st. William Penn Bancorp had issued 12,650,000 shares in its IPO on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $126,500,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ WMPN opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. William Penn Bancorp has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $39.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

In related news, CEO Kenneth John Stephon acquired 8,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,114.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeannine Cimino acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $37,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 17,018 shares of company stock valued at $205,229 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

