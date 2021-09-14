WINk 24 Hour Volume Hits $433.71 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, WINk has traded up 5% against the dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014355 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009915 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.61 or 0.00869927 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

WINk Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.